Kristi Noem walks out to song ‘Hot Mama’ at first official DHS news conference

Kristi Noem walked out to her first official news conference as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security soundtracked to the country song “Hot Mama.” Following a prayer, Noem walked to the podium to rapturous applause while the Trace Adkins hit played.

Noem addressed the DHS employees on Tuesday (28 January) afternoon, having participated in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids earlier in the day. In a post to X, Noem, dressed as an ICE agent, told camera, “we are getting the dirt bags off these streets.”