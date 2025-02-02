Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem pledged to “get the dirtbags out of here” as she paid a visit to the Texas and Mexico border.

Ms Noem said Trump’s administration is “putting American people first” as the new president’s crackdown on immigration gathers pace.

Posting a video to X on Saturday (1 February), Ms Noem said: “Since President Trump has been in the office had a 93 percent decrease in border crossings. That means that President Tump has secured the border with his policies.”

She added: “We are going to get to work and get these guys out of here, a bunch of dirtbags.”