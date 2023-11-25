Watch: Kyiv suffers ‘largest ever’ drone attack by Russia leaving ‘five wounded’

Footage shows strikes in Kyiv in what officials said was Russia's largest drone attack of the war on Saturday, 25 November.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack had injured five people including an 11-year-old girl.

He added that fragments from a downed drone had started a fire in a children's nursery, he said.

The attack began in the early hours, with more waves coming as the sun came up.

According to air force chief Mykola Oleschuk, 74 of the 75 drones launched at Ukraine had been downed.

Ukraine's energy ministry said almost 200 buildings in Kyiv, including 77 residential ones, were without power after the attack.