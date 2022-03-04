Watch live as Kyiv braces for advance of Russian troops

Live view of the Kyiv skyline amid the continued invasion by Russia.

Satellite imagery provided by Maxar showed Russia was sending further columns of troops and vehicles to strengthen its advances on key cities including Kyiv.

In Borodyanka, a small town 60 km, northwest of Kyiv, locals had repelled a Russian assault, and Reuters reported that burnt out hulks of destroyed Russian armour were scattered on a road.

