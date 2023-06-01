Moving car filmed narrowly missing being hit by missile in Kyiv in dashcam footage

Dramatic dashcam video captures the moment when a car driving on a Kyiv road had a near-miss as a part of missile fell next to the vehicle on Monday (29 May).

The incident occurred as Russia launched its 16th attack on Ukraine’s capital.

Footage shows debris falling onto the road in front of the moving car, which continues along the road.

Ukrainian troops shot down 11 cruise and ballistic missiles in a second attack on Monday, armed forces officials said.

Russia has increased the frequency of its attacks as Ukraine prepares to launch a counteroffensive.