Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker is being investigated by Cheshire Police over allegations he indecently exposed himself in a Wilmslow bar.

The alleged incident is said to have happened on Sunday (5 March) after City’s 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle.

A national newspaper released security footage from the bar on Wednesday and Cheshire Police are now investigating the matter.

“Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time,” the force said in a statement.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.