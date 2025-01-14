Watch: Team of 75 firefighters tackle fast-moving California Auto-Fire

A team of 75 firefighters have tackled a new fast-moving California wildfire blaze.

Firefighters from Ventura City Fire and Oxnard Fire were at the scene of a bush fire in the river bottom off North Ventura Boulevard in Ventura overnight on Monday (14 January).

Approximately 75 firefighter worked non stop to stop the spread of the fire.

California governor Gavin Newsom said: “Thanks to the prepositioning of hundreds of personnel and firefighting equipment across Southern California, 11 new fires that broke out overnight were quickly extinguished — including the Auto Fire in Ventura County.”