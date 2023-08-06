Labour would use barges for asylum seekers if elected, shadow minister says

A Labour shadow minister has admitted that the party would keep asylum seekers on barges if elected.

Stephen Kinnock told Sky News that Labour would have to “deal with the infrastructure that we have” in the wake of a “shambolic mess that the Conservative government will have left.”

When asked if his comments meant that Labour would still use barges such as the Bibby Stockholm, the shadow immigration minister said: “We will be left with no choice but to deal with the mess that we inherit” but he was “personally deeply unhappy” at the thought of having to do so.