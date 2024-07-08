Newly-appointed Labour chancellor reacts to ‘smashing one of last glass ceilings’

Chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves has expressed her pride after being announced as the first-ever woman to hold the position.

Ms Reeves said that becoming Britain’s first female chancellor feels like “smashing one of the last glass ceilings in politics”.

The announcement was one of many made during Keir Starmer's first hours in office, following a Labour landslide general election that saw many familiar MPs taking cabinet positions.

The 2024 general election results saw one of the worst-ever results for the Conservative party; while the Liberal Democrats, Greens and Reform UK all gained vital seats.