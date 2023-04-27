Keir Starmer says ‘gut-feeling’ is that Diane Abbott’s comments were ‘antisemitic’

Keir Starmer has said his “gut feeling” is that Diane Abbott’s comments on racism were “antisemitic”.

The Labour leader was questioned on the former shadow minister’s letter to the Observer newspaper during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Thursday 27 April.

“Let me acknowledge what Diana Abbott has had to put up with for many many years because I think she probably suffered more racial abuse than any other person in public life, certainly any other politician and that is terrible,” Mr Starmer said.

“But despite that, what she said in a letter on Sunday is to be condemned.”

