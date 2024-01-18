Aerial footage captures stunning scene of freezing Lake Michigan

Drone footage captured a stunning scene at a freezing Lake Michigan from Wednesday, 17 January.

The view showed sea smoke whipping up over the Lake as freezing temperatures continue to hit the US.

Lighthouses and paths along the coast were encased in ice and snow by the arctic freeze sweeping across the country.

The natural phenomenon forms when cold air is warmed by large bodies of water.

An arctic blast that’s blanketed half the country with snow and cut power for thousands of homes continued through Wednesday, albeit with a brief reprieve.

Forecasts still expect very cold temperatures to continue through the weekend, along with more snow.