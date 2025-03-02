Russian top diplomat Lavrov praises Trump on US president’s dealings with Ukraine

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has praised Donald Trump for his dealings with Ukraine after the US president’s Oval Office clash with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Speaking on Saturday (1 March), Lavrov also brushed off talks of deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine without Moscow’s approval.

Lavrov described European proposals to keep peacekeeping troops in Ukraine as “impudent,” adding that it would be impossible without Russia’s consent.

He said: “Firstly, no one asks us, and Trump understands everything. He said that it is too early to say when there will be a settlement, you can discuss this issue, but the consent of the parties will be needed. He behaves correctly.”