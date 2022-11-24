Russian lawmakers give final approval to bill banning 'LGBT+ propaganda'

Russia’s parliament has given final approval to a bill that extends a ban on the promotion of “LGBT+ propaganda.”

First adopted by the Kremlin in 2013, the law banned what authorities deemed spreading “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors in an effort to promote “traditional values.”

On Thursday, 24 November, lawmakers in the State Duma (lower house) extended this ban to all ages as they approved its third and final reading.

The bill will now to go the Federation Council (upper house) before being signed off by president Vladimir Putin.

