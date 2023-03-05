Typo causes GB News interview to descend into chaos

A lawyer has apologised for a furious rant on GB News after the host revealed he was asked to act on behalf of Matt Hancock.

Steve N Allen introduced Jonathan Coad as having been asked to represent the former health secretary over the leaking of his WhatsApp messages.

Lashing out, Mr Caod said: “I made it absolutely clear to your programme, I asked them not to disclose that."

It later transpired that the lawyer had omitted the word 'not' from his email to the programme, creating the impression that he did want that information to be shared.