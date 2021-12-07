Leaked recording shows Downing Street staff joking about Christmas party in No.10

Leaked footage obtained by ITV News shows Downing Street staff joking about holding a prohibited Christmas party in Nr.10.

In the video, Boris Johnson’s spokesperson at the time Allegra Stratton says that the party “was not socially distanced”, while suggesting it could be passed off as “a business meeting”.

The images are dated 22 December 2020, just four days after the alleged Christmas party took place, and were recorded as a rehearsal for televised press briefings, with mock questions posed by senior Downing Street staff in the room.

It comes after a week of anger over the reported Christmas party, which is said to have taken place despite lockdown rules enforced at the end of last year.

