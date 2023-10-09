The wife of murdered British soldier Lee Rigby made an emotional speech to their son Jack, after the 13-year-old won a prestigious Pride of Britain Award.

Jack was announced the winner of Good Morning Britain’s Young Fundraiser at the awards on Sunday, for raising over £100,000 in his father’s honour. The money will now help other bereaved children.

Jack’s widow Rebecca said: “I didn’t want what happened to Lee to define Jack’s life and I wanted him to live the childhood he deserved to live and go on and do something good.

“I never dreamed he would raise this much money for charity.”