Leeds Festival: Police investigate teenager’s death ahead of closing show

As Leeds Festival goers prepare to attend the Arctic Monkeys closing show, a police investigation is under way after the death of a 16-year-old boy who attended the annual event.

The teenager fell ill on Saturday and was brought to the hospital, but sadly passed away the following day.

The police are trying to determine whether he took a particular MDMA tablet, which might be the cause of his death, although for now this remains an isolated incident.

