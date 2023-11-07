An NHS worker was captured on body-worn camera footage telling armed police that a patient talked him out of exploding a bomb at a hospital, a jury has seen.

Video of the arrest of Mohammed Farooq, 28, at St James’s Hospital in Leeds was shown at his trial at Sheffield Crown Court last week.

Prosecutors have told a jury that Farooq was planning to detonate his viable bomb, which was modelled on the one used in the 2013 Boston Marathon attack, but was talked out of it by patient Nathan Newby, who was having a break outside the hospital in the early hours of 20 January.

Farooq, 28, from Leeds, denies preparing acts of terrorism, although he has admitted a number of other offences including possessing a pressure cooker bomb “with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property”.

The trial continues.