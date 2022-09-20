Arrests made after disorder between Muslim and Hindu communities in Leicester

Police said they have so far arrested 47 people in response to disorder in east Leicester over the last few weeks.

Unrest broke out on Saturday night, 17 September, between mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities.

A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 10 months in jail on Monday, 19 September, for his part in the disorder.

Local Muslim and Hindu leaders have issued a joint impassioned plea for an end to the unrest.

“We together call upon the immediate cessation of provocation and violence - both in thought and behaviour,” the statement said.

