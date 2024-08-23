Police seize ‘fake’ Leonardo da Vinci painting in Spain

Footage shows police seizing an alleged fake Leonardo da Vinci painting in Spain.

Spanish National Police intercepted the work of art, believed to be fake, at the Modane border post.

Authorities said they discovered discrepancies in the documentation accompanying the artwork during a routine inspection.

The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, was detained on suspicion of attempting to transport the artwork with an invalid export permit.

The painting, allegedly attributed to Leonardo da Vinci, is being authenticated by art experts.

The Spanish National Police are conducting further investigations into the origins of the painting and the circumstances surrounding its transportation.