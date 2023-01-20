A formal apology has been issued by the Church of England for the “pain” LGBTQI+ people have experienced in the church.

The Bishops of the Church of England have penned a letter admitting the community has been “failed” at times but they should be and are “welcome and valued”.

“We together apologise for the pain, hostility, exclusion and rejection that LGBTQI people have experienced within the church,” Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London, said.

“We realise this behaviour has not reflected the universal love of God for all people.”

