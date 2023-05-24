Women ‘quite clearly’ can have a penis, says Lib Dem leader Ed Davey

Sir Ed Davey has said that women “quite clearly” can have a penis.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats made the comment during an interview with LBC, when he was asked by a caller whether he could name “what a woman” is.

“There’s a small number of people who, actually, they have a tough time. They’re harassed, they’re discriminated against; real, serious mental health issues, and I think we need to debate this with a bit more maturity and a bit more compassion,” Sir Ed said.

He was then asked by host Nick Ferrari if a “woman can have a penis” and replied: “quite clearly”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.