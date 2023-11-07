Lindsay Hoyle’s shuffle draws laughs from MPs at State Opening of Parliament

Sir Lindsay Hoyle drew laughs from MPs as he shuffled past a front bench in the House of Commons during the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, 7 November.

The Speaker of the House of Commons left his seat to follow Black Rod, who had summoned MPs from the Commons chamber to the House of Lords to hear the King’s Speech.

MPs followed the officials to the Lords’ chamber behind Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer.

This year’s King’s Speech was the first by King Charles III since he assumed the throne, and the first of Mr Sunak’s time as prime minister.