Watch live as Zelensky addresses Israel’s parliament in video call

Ukraine’s president will address Israel’s parliament on Sunday, 20 March.

Volodymyr Zelensky speaks via video link to the parliament from his home in Kyiv, Ukraine, as he refuses to leave his country and seek asylum elsewhere amid the Russian invasion.

The Israeli politicians speak to the president from their base in Jerusalem.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.