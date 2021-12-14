Liz Cheney suggests Donald Trump intentionally did not act during Capitol riots

Liz Cheney suggested Donald Trump intentionally did not act during the Capitol Riots.

Rep Cheney read text messages former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows received from Congress members as the January 6 riot went underway.

"Dozens of texts, including from Trump administration officials, urged immediate action by the President.

"'POTUS has to come out firmly and tell protestors to dissipate. Someone is going to get killed'," Ms Cheney said.

Donald Trump Jr, the former president's son, also text Mr Meadows: "He's got to condemn this s*** asap.

"The Capitol Police tweet is not enough."

