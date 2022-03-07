Liz Truss asked if she’s ‘ashamed UK only issued 50 visas for Ukraine refugees’

As the war on Ukraine continues, the UK’s cabinet are under increasing pressure to issue visas for those seeking asylum as a result of Russia’s invasion.

On Monday, 7 March, during a discussion in the commons, Labour MP Chris Bryant attacked foreign secretary Liz Truss over the low number of visas which had been granted.

It’s reported that only 50 have been issued so far, and Bryant asked Truss if she was “ashamed”, adding: “Your department should have been preparing for it.”

