Boris Johnson is flying back to the UK from a holiday in the Caribbean following Liz Truss's resignation as leader of the Conservative Party, his former press secretary has said.

Will Malden told Sky News that the former prime minister, whom Ms Truss replaced as party leader in September, is on his way back to Downing Street as rumours circulate that he could launch a comeback.

"I've spoken to someone that has spoken to him and he is on the way back and clearly he's taking soundings," Mr Malden said.

