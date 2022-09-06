Liz Truss outlines intention to tackle cost of living crisis ‘this week’

Liz Truss has said that she plans to take action "this week" to tackle cost of living crisis.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, the new prime minister outlined several priorities she plans to pursue for the United Kingdom, including addressing soaring energy bills and securing the energy supply.

"We will get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills... I will deal hands-on with the energy crisis caused by Putin’s war," Ms Truss said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.