In the six weeks she has been prime minister, Liz Truss’s premiership has been marred by discontent within her cabinet.

With Kwasi Kwarteng’s departure as chancellor after the economic turmoil following mini-Budget, and Suella Braverman’s resignation as home secretary today, 19 October, over sending “an official document” from “personal email,” speculation is mounting over who could stay and who could go at the top of the Conservative Party.

The cabinet departures come as six Tory MPs have publicly called on Ms Truss to quit herself.