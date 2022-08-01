Tory leadership contest: Penny Mordaunt backs Liz Truss

Former Tory leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt has said that she is backing Liz Truss to be the next prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

The trade minister cited Ms Truss’ “graft, authenticity, determination, and ambition” for the country in her endorsement at the Tory hustings in Exeter on Monday, 1 August.

“[Truss] knows what she believes in and her resolve to stand up against tyranny and fight for freedom... that’s what our country stands for and that’s why I know with her we can win,” Ms Mordaunt said.

