Liz Truss says Britain will ‘ride out the storm’ of this winter’s economic challenges

Liz Truss said that she is confident Britain can "ride out the storm" as she made her first speech as prime minister on Tuesday, 6 September.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Ms Truss said: "Together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be."

After beating Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in the Conservative leadership contest, Ms Truss expressed that she was "determined to deliver."

