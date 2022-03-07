Watch live as Liz Truss talks about Russian attacks in Ukraine

British foreign minister Liz Truss is set to speak to MPs about the recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine failed over the weekend due to escalating violence and shelling, sending Ukrainians back inside their homes.

On Sunday, eight Ukrainian civilians were killed as they attempted to flee a suburb of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

