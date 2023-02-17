Liz Truss urges UK to ‘act now’ to defend Taiwan against China

Not taking tougher action to defend Taiwan against China could “cost us dearly in the long run,” Liz Truss has said.

Speaking in Japan in her first public speech since her resignation as UK prime minister, Ms Truss urged democratic nations to stand up to China and learn the lessons of not taking earlier action against Russia.

The MP for South West Norfolk called on the international community to agree a co-ordinated package of defence, economic and political measures to support Taiwan.

“We need this now before it’s too late,” she said.

Sign up to our newsletters.