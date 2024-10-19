‘Its about damn time’: Lizzo joins Kamala Harris in Michigan

Popstar Lizzo rallied her hometown of Detroit, Michigan, to vote blue in the upcoming US election as Vice President Kamala Harris made one of her final campaign stops.

“Some say America isn’t ready for a woman president,” Lizzo told an energised crowd. “Well, I’ve got one thing to say—it’s about damn time!” Her words sparked loud cheers and applause.

With just weeks to go before the election, polls show Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in a tight race, making every vote crucial in key battleground states like Michigan.