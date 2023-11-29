Abusive patient pushes paramedic out of ambulance

An abusive patient pushed a paramedic out the back of an ambulance after urinating in the vehicle, shocking footage shows.

The 30-year-old paramedic from the London Ambulance Service was shoved to the ground and landed hard on his elbow, which he initially thought he had broken as the pain was so sharp, outside Chelsea and Westminster hospital.

Afterwards the patient - who had used homophobic language - had no reaction as he walked past the paramedic clutching his injured arm.

Police were already on scene and arrested the patient, who has since been convicted and ordered to pay the paramedic compensation.