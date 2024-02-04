A survivor of an acid attack has called on the government to step up its efforts in tackling attacks after a mother was injured by a corrosive alkaline substance in Clapham on Wednesday, 31 January.

Andreas Christopheros, 38, was left blind in one eye after sulphuric acid was thrown on him in 2014.

It comes as a manhunt for alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi, 35, from Newcastle, continues as police renewed their appeal for the public’s help finding him.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Christopheros urged the government to start "dealing with acid crime" recognising its severity.