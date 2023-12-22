Queues stretch through St Pancras after Eurotunnel strike causes chaos

Queues stretched through London’s St Pancras station on Friday, 22 December, after an unexpected strike caused cross-Channel rail services to be suspended on Thursday.

At least 30 Eurostar trains were cancelled after Eurotunnel’s French site staff carried out industrial action, which ended after management and trade union representatives reached an agreement.

In a statement, Eurostar said a normal timetable was running from Thursday with additional trains available to enable as many passengers as possible to rebook their journey before Christmas.

“We’re sorry that we were unable to provide our usual service... due to circumstances outside of our control,” they added.