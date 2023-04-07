A man has been arrested after a fire at a block of flats in east London killed a woman on Thursday, 6 April.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the blaze on Tollgate Road in Beckton, Newham, at around 5.28pm.

Along with police, the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade were also called to the scene.

Footage shows the street outside the Beckton flat as police cordoned off the area, with inquiries into the cause of the fire ongoing.

