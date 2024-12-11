A house in Ilford exploded in a fireball metres away from a London bus on Tuesday, 10 December, dramatic footage shows.

Sixty firefighters tackled a blaze following the blast at the terraced building in Ley Street which sent debris flying onto the road while vehicles were nearby.

Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance, the London Fire Brigade said.

At the fire’s height, the first floor and loft conversion were fully alight.

The cause of the fire, which was brought under control by 6:23pm, is being investigated.