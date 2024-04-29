Moment men appear to try and ‘force Jewish pedestrian into car boot’ in London

Footage shows the moment of a reported kidnapping attempt on a Jewish pedestrian as he walked through Stamford Hill, London, on Friday, 26 April.

The man was walking on Moundfield Road when a car pulled up beside him and two males got out of the vehicle.

One man allegedly told the victim to get into the boot of the car shortly before driving off, the Metropolitan Police said.

“We are aware of a video being shared online and this will form part of our enquiries. We are in contact with the Shomrim and our enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time,” the Met told The Independent.