Moment Met Police arrest ‘man armed with knife’ close to Houses of Parliament

A man believed to be armed with a knife was tasered and arrested by police as he walked close to the Houses of Parliament in central London.

Footage posted to social media appears to show the individual surrounded by armed Metropolitan Police officers during the incident.

A statement from the police service says the man was seen “behaving erratically” before the arrest.

“[The] police taser was discharged and the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. He has been taken into custody,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

