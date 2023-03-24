Police horse attacked by out-of-control dog during patrol in east London park

A police horse buckled toward the ground as it was attacked by an out-of-control dog in a London park.

The incident happened in Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets, on Wednesday 22 March as shocked on-lookers watched on.

“PH Urbane from Bow was attacked by a dog off the lead,” the Metropolitan Police later tweeted, sharing images of the injuries the horse sustained.

“We can’t stress enough how important it is to keep dogs on a lead if you can’t recall them or get them under control.”

The horse needed stitches after the attack but is expected to return to duty following its recovery.

