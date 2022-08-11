Polio vaccine offered to London children aged one to nine

The polio vaccine is to be offered to all children in London between the ages of one and nine after the virus was found in the city’s sewage.

Officials said that while the majority of the public who are fully vaccinated will be protected, those who are not up-to-date with their immunisations remain at risk of infection that could lead to paralysis.

Parents of children within the age range will be contacted by the NHS when the time has come for their son or daughter’s appointment.

