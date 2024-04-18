Gunman opens fire on busy London street in front of terrified children

A gunman opened fire at a group of rivals in front of terrified children on a busy London street, newly-released footage shows.

Ricardo Anderson pulled a firearm from his waistband, which he then fired wildly towards a vehicle on Park Lane, Tottenham.

The 21-year-old, of Manor Road, Tottenham, was convicted on Wednesday, 10 April, of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life, and attempted grievous bodily harm.

Detective Constable Rhiain John said: “This incident took place in a busy street, on a warm summer’s evening where people were out and shops were open. Terrified onlookers including children sought refuge in shops and scrambled for safety behind parked cars."