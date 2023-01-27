London: St John’s Wood church described as ‘historical treasure’ destroyed by fire

A 175-year-old London church described locally as a “historical treasure” has been destroyed by a fire.

The Grade II* listed building went up in flames on the night of Thursday, 26 January, devastating the north-west London community.

Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze at St Mark’s Church in Hamilton Terrace, St John’s Wood.

This footage shows crews battling the fire as flames engulfed the historic religious site.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.