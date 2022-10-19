Mick Lynch has confirmed more rail strikes are to take place in November and says action will continue until “members are satisfied that the deal is complete”.

The RMT boss addressed the TUC Congress on Tuesday (18 October), before strike dates were confirmed for 3, 5 and 7 November.

“We demand our right to campaign, and we demand our right to strike,” Mr Lynch said.

“We will strike no matter what hurdles they put in front of us, no matter what obstacles they put in law.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.