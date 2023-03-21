Suspect tries to escape LAPD on skateboard after car chase

Footage captures the moment a carjacking suspect tried to flee from police on a skateboard in Los Angeles.

Pedro Villalobos can be seen abruptly jumping out of a stolen pick-up truck after losing control of the vehicle during a police chase.

As a number of LAPD officers raise their guns, he then takes off on the skateboard, leading to an on-foot chase.

Villalobos is quickly cut off by two police cars, with an officer seen pushing him to the ground before he’s arrested.

