A California mother confronted governor Gavin Newsom over the raging wildfires through the Los Angeles area.

Rachel Darvish was speaking to Sky correspondent when she saw Mr Newsom in the street and rushed up to his vehicle.

Darvish offered to "fill up the hydrants myself" as she demanded to know what is he going to do.

Holding up his phone, he told her he was "literally talking to the president [Joe Biden] right now to specifically answer the question of what we can do for you and your daughter".

At least 10 people have been killed by the fast-moving wildfires tearing across the Los Angeles area, while a suspected arsonist, allegedly armed with a “flame-thrower,” has been arrested.