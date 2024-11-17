Louise Haigh has defended Labour’s budget measures after Keir Starmer shunned farmers at a tax protest.

The transport secretary said budget measures that affect farmers are “fair and proportionate”.

She sidestepped questions about why the prime minister did not speak to farmers who gathered to protest outside the Welsh Labour conference on Saturday (16 November) and whether it was wise for a farming minister to say farmers should calm down over plans to raise inheritance tax plans.

“We do recognise the difficult situation that many are in, but we think the choices that we set out in the budget are fair and proportionate,” she told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips.