College football players help flip overturned car after crash close to stadium

University of Louisville football players have been praised by police after helping to right a flipped vehicle in an accident close to their home stadium last week.

Footage shared by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows at least five college players, and another motorist, flipping the overturned vehicle back onto its wheels before first responders arrived.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident but will be “ok”, the video also confirmed.

Police did not name the players involved in the rescue effort.

The Louisville Cardinals have a 4-0 winning record this season.